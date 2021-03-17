Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires showcase confirmed for April 10

We'll get gameplay and reveals from both Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV.

The rumblings of an upcoming Age of Empires event have been going around for a while now, but that shouldn't stop fans of the series to be really hyped for next month.

Because Relic Entertainment and World's Edge have confirmed that they're having an Age of Empires showcase at 5 PM BST / 6 PM CEST on April 10. What might be more surprising is that the event won't just include more gameplay, factions reveals and more from Age of Empires IV, but also more content for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. Hopefully this means we'll have plenty of stuff to look forward to while waiting for the launch four.

Age of Empires IV

