Age of Empires Mobile has been officially announced

Age of Empires turns 25, and Microsoft hasn't missed it, announcing Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires 4 and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition for Xbox.

But it also announced Age of Empires Mobile with a short teaser trailer showing an army riding out of a fortress, apparently heading for a battle. No other details about the game were revealed at the time, but more information is said to be coming soon.

No release date was revealed either, but according to Microsoft it will be soon. Exactly how soon remains to be seen and hopefully we'll also get some gameplay soon. For now, we'll have to make do with the trailer, which you can watch below.