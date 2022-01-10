Age of Empires IV seems to be heading to Xbox

HQ

Age of Empires IV was released for PC back in October and was met with raving reviews. Now it seems like more people will be able to join the fun as signs are pointing towards a release for Xbox.

It is the Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia who noticed that a product called XIP_CAR_JANUARY_2022 has bee made available on the Xbox Insider Hub. Age of Empires IV was developed with the working title Cardinal and "CAR" does indeed seem like a short version of Cardinal.

Microsoft has previously said that they aren't ruling out an Age of Empires IV release for Xbox, and it seems like it might be announced in a not too distant future. Considering how amazing Halo Wars 2 played with a controller, we think this might work like a charm as well.

Thanks GamingBolt