Age of Empires IV introduces the Romans in new trailer

Microsoft spent roughly ten minutes with Age of Empires IV yesterday during their dedicated Gamescom stream, doing all kinds of weird choices like talking five minutes about a real life re-constructed catapult. Well, tonight was better as we finally got to see more from the game.

In the Opening Night Live stream, we got to see the Holy Roman Empire being introduced in a proper way with unique units and fortifications as well as the glimpse of their Rise of Moscow campaign.

As Age of Empires IV is an Xbox Game Studios title, it will be included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1 when it launches for PC on October 28. Something to look forward to for history buffs and mouse/keyboard commanders. Check out the brand new trailer below.