Age of Empires IV has finally gone gold

We're used to see console games going gold one or two months before the actual release date. PC on the other hand doesn't have a platform owner in the same way, and games often come in really hot. Like Age of Empires IV.

Now the developers have announced that it has finally gone gold, which means it is now ready to be released one week ahead of the actual release on October 28. Age of Empires IV is also included starting day one for Xbox Game Pass, and we are currently working on our review which will arrive ahead of the release.

Which civilisation will you start your journey as; Abbassid Dynasty, Chinese, Delhi Sultanate, English, French, Holy Roman Empire, Mongols or Rus?