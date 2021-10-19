Cookies

Age of Empires IV, Dragon Ball FighterZ and more coming for Xbox Game Pass

Age of Empires IV is coming day one.

So what are you going to play late October? Microsoft has a couple of suggestions for you with a new round of Xbox Game Pass titles being added in the upcoming ten days. Probably the biggest draw this time is of course Age of Empires IV, which launches on October 28 and is included with the subscription service starting day 1.

There are also other goodies and we would recommend you to try out Dragon Ball FighterZ as well as Echo Generation, which is a perfectly spooky Halloween adventure added for Game Pass day 1. Here's what you're going to get - and when:


  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud and Console) - October 21

  • Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 21

  • Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC) - October 21

  • Age of Empires IV (PC) - October 28

  • Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Console and PC) - October 28

  • Backbone (Console) - October 28

  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 28

  • Nongünz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 28

  • The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 28

There are also other benefits, perks, and Xbox Cloud Gaming titles getting touch controls for smartphones. You can check out everything new at Xbox Wire.

As usual, there are also games leaving the service. Here are the games you should make sure to play before the end of October 31. You also have a Game Pass discount of up to 20% until then if you wish to keep some titles.


  • Carto (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Comanche (PC)

  • Eastshade (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Five Nights at Freddy's (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Knights & Bikes (Console and PC)

  • Unruly Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC)



