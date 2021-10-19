Age of Empires IV, Dragon Ball FighterZ and more coming for Xbox Game Pass

HQ

So what are you going to play late October? Microsoft has a couple of suggestions for you with a new round of Xbox Game Pass titles being added in the upcoming ten days. Probably the biggest draw this time is of course Age of Empires IV, which launches on October 28 and is included with the subscription service starting day 1.

There are also other goodies and we would recommend you to try out Dragon Ball FighterZ as well as Echo Generation, which is a perfectly spooky Halloween adventure added for Game Pass day 1. Here's what you're going to get - and when:



Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud and Console) - October 21



Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 21



Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC) - October 21



Age of Empires IV (PC) - October 28



Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Console and PC) - October 28



Backbone (Console) - October 28



Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 28



Nongünz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 28



The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 28



There are also other benefits, perks, and Xbox Cloud Gaming titles getting touch controls for smartphones. You can check out everything new at Xbox Wire.

As usual, there are also games leaving the service. Here are the games you should make sure to play before the end of October 31. You also have a Game Pass discount of up to 20% until then if you wish to keep some titles.