Age of Empires IV coming in October

At the Xbox & Bethesda showcase at E3 2021, the release date for Relic Entertainment's upcoming strategy game Age of Empires IV was finally revealed. Set for October 28, the title will be launching on PC and will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC on day one.

Yep, you can look forward to being able to create an empire and crush your opponents in a few months. To get a teaser of what you can expect when the release day does come, be sure to check out our preview of Age of Empires IV here.

Are you looking forward to this continuation of the iconic strategy series?