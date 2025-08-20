Age of Empires IV announced for Playstation 5

HQ

If you've been waiting to play Age of Empires IV but don't own a PC or an Xbox, we've got good news. The acclaimed real-time strategy title will be making its way to Playstation 5 on November 4th. This marks the first time in the franchise's long history that one of its mainline entries is officially landing on a Sony console. The version coming is the Anniversary Edition, offering PS5 players a chance to dive into one of the most iconic strategy experiences of recent years.

Relic Entertainment revealed the news with a brand-new trailer, showcasing how the game has been adapted for Sony's hardware. According to the studio, the DualSense controller will feature tailored support for commands and quick actions, making the transition from mouse and keyboard to console controls smoother than expected. However, the Playstation5 release doesn't appear to include all the content currently available on PC and Xbox, which may leave out some expansions and special features. Even so, the base game includes multiple campaigns, civilizations, and multiplayer modes that have kept the franchise thriving for decades.

For longtime fans, this release signals a big moment: the chance to bring large-scale empire building and tactical warfare to a whole new community of players. For Playstation owners curious about the series, this could be the perfect introduction to one of gaming's most celebrated strategy franchises.

Are you ready to try Age of Empires IV on Playstation 5?