Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition now available on Xbox

Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live at Gamescom wasn't as devoid of surprises as the presenter claimed, with things like the announcement of Little Nightmares 3. But there were also new versions of games already on the market, and now comes a very special one for RTS fans. We're talking about Age of Empires IV, and its anniversary edition is now available on Xbox consoles and Game Pass.

With a completely reimagined gameplay system to suit the Xbox controller, this edition will have multiplayer for up to eight players, taking advantage of the 4K resolution of this edition.

You can now download Age of Empires IV to your Xbox and experience historical campaigns such as Joan of Arc and Genghis Khan, or create your own crusade with two new civilisations, new masteries, challenges, taunts and tricks.