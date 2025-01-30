Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition DLC cancelled

HQ

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition's planned DLC has been cancelled. The original game was brought up to modern standards back in 2020, and since then a lot has been added, but additional DLC for the Definitive Edition won't see the light of day.

"Please understand, this decision was not made lightly," reads a post on the game's website. "We apologize that we haven't provided updates to you since our announcement of the DLC. While considering the inclusions for last year's show, we wanted to ensure that Age III: DE players felt part of the franchise celebration as we know you have huge passion and love for the game. However, pushing to ensure that the game was included meant we announced content before it had been built, and we now feel that announcement was premature."

"We know that this is a huge disappointment, and many of you were excited for more content. We were able to put out a patch for the game towards the end of last year but understand that it was not the size and scope you were hoping for."

While more minor work will continue on the game, it does seem like major additional content just isn't in the works for the future of Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition.