Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is getting a visit from the Romans

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is about to be fleshed out in a major way thanks to the upcoming expansion Welcome to Return of Rome. This "will allow you to challenge friends with the original sixteen Age of Empires civilizations — plus one brand-new Return of Rome exclusive civilization, the Lac Viet".

It also includes three new campaigns, so it seems like something all hobby generals out there will have a lot of fun with. Welcome to Return of Rome launches on May 16, and we have a brand new trailer for you below to check out.