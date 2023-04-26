Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is getting a visit from the Romans

Age of Empires is getting added to Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition as new content, with a whole lot of extras.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is about to be fleshed out in a major way thanks to the upcoming expansion Welcome to Return of Rome. This "will allow you to challenge friends with the original sixteen Age of Empires civilizations — plus one brand-new Return of Rome exclusive civilization, the Lac Viet".

It also includes three new campaigns, so it seems like something all hobby generals out there will have a lot of fun with. Welcome to Return of Rome launches on May 16, and we have a brand new trailer for you below to check out.

HQ
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
Age of Empires II: Definitive EditionAge of Empires II: Definitive EditionAge of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Related texts



Loading next content