Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition gets new expansion and free update

The Mountain Royals will release on 31st October.

If you haven't grown tired of the city-building and conquering in Age of Empires II, new content will be available in the coming week.

That's when The Mountain Royals is launched, which means two new factions: Armenia and Georgia, and three new campaigns. A free update is included that updates Persia with new content, appearance, and abilities.

The campaigns will be about various important people for the new factions. The first is about Tamar of Georgia, a queen who led her people during a golden age. The second campaign is about Thoros II and his attempt to liberate Armenia. The final campaign revolves around the Ismail and Safavid Order in Persia.

The expansion will be released on 31st October and you can find it on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Are you still playing Age of Empires II?

