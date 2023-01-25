Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition gets an Xbox launch trailer

The popular strategy game is coming for both cloud and consoles on January 31, and here's the launch video.

We really liked Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (check out our review where we explain why) when it was released for PC back in 2019. Now the time has come to let more people join the fun, as it is now launching for both cloud and Xbox in an upgraded version, fully optimised to play with a controller.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition launches for cloud, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on January 31 and we have a brand new launch trailer for you to check out, where we get to see gameplay and some solutions to make this strategy title play well with a controller. As it is a Microsoft game, it is also included with Game Pass starting day one.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

