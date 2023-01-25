Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition gets an Xbox launch trailer

HQ

We really liked Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (check out our review where we explain why) when it was released for PC back in 2019. Now the time has come to let more people join the fun, as it is now launching for both cloud and Xbox in an upgraded version, fully optimised to play with a controller.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition launches for cloud, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on January 31 and we have a brand new launch trailer for you to check out, where we get to see gameplay and some solutions to make this strategy title play well with a controller. As it is a Microsoft game, it is also included with Game Pass starting day one.