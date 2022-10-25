Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition coming to Xbox later today

HQ

Age of Empires turns 25 (October 1997 was a big one, with the release of the first Fallout too) and this evening at 19:00 CEST there will be a special broadcast on YouTube and Twitch celebrating the anniversary. But it looks like there may be a surprise for fans of the real-time strategy series that may have come a few hours earlier than expected, as Gematsu has warned on Twitter that the European PEGI agency has classified Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition for Xbox consoles.

Not only has it put its 12+ stamp on the game, but it also hints at a release date for Xbox Series and Xbox One later today, presumably after the official announcement in this afternoon's stream.

We're very curious as to how this strategy title will handle on an Xbox controller (other attempts to port an RTS to consoles have failed miserably), but for now we can be content with the imminent release announcement, which is also likely to be available on Xbox Game Pass.