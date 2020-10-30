Age of Empires II: DE gets a battle royale mode with killer fog

You're watching Advertisements

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition turns one year old in November and Forgotten Empires has a big free update to celebrate with players. A new battle royale mode is coming along with a deep set of improvements to the user interface, alongside and a lot of balance changes.

The battle royale mode is a straight match for up to 8 players. Every player starts with just a few soldiers and must explore the map and capture camps and military buildings to build an army and secure more resources. The main difference between this and the free-for-all multiplayer mode is the killer fog, because in this game mode, the map shrinks destroying everything in its path.

The battle royale game mode is part of the redesigned quick play menu. The team made an effort to easy access and configuration to random maps and empire wars. There is also a new screen for civilization selection. For a better welcome to new players, Age of Empire II: Definitive Edition prints on screen a small depiction of the unique benefits and units of every civilization, plus some tricks on loadings screens.

The celebration starts on October 31, with the the first battle royale championship, an invitational tournament with some of the best Age of Empires 2 players in the worlds. You can watch it live on Twitch at 3pm (16:00 CET).