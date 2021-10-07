Age of Darkness: Final Stand is entering Early Access today

Earlier this year, PlaySide Studios announced its dark strategy game Age of Darkness: Final Stand. Set to task players with illuminating, building, and defending humanity from the hordes of Nightmares that are hell-bent on bringing ruin to civilization, this RTS is designed to challenge new players, and strategy veterans alike.

Available on PC today (via Steam Early Access), Age of Darkness: Final Stand asks players to complete a variety of tasks to survive, including constructing buildings and defenses to help fight back against the Nightmares, gathering resources to recruit and expand your army, and heading out into the foggy wilderness to scout enemy formations and to take the fight to them.

Age of Darkness: Final Stand has been designed with a procedurally generated map covered by a fog of war called The Veil. This system will require players to claim territory back by using the power of the light to illuminate a path. But, beware as those who stray from the light will be horrified and corrupted by The Veil, reducing their ability to fight the Nightmares.

On top of this, Age of Darkness: Final Stand uses a technology called SwarmTech, which allows the game to render over 70,000 enemy units on screen at one time. Whether you're exploring, or defending, you can be sure that there will be some truly chaotic and action-packed fights that will require your strategic-knowhow to survive. For the veteran strategy players there's even five levels of difficulty to test your mettle, making the combat more challenging, and the nightmares more numerous.

As this is an Early Access launch, PlaySide has promised plenty of support for Age of Darkness: Final Stand. With frequent updates and a packed roadmap planned, the developer will be constantly listening to community feedback to ensure that the game receives a steady supply of updates, including new units, buildings, mechanics, and even game modes.

"Age of Darkness: Final Stand heralds PlaySide's expansion into the hardcore PC platform. As a studio created to develop AAA titles, the vision has always been to develop larger, more hardcore titles on PC and Console" said Gerry Sakkas, CEO of PlaySide Studios. "Age of Darkness: Final Stand is a testament to the grit, adaptability and talent of our artists, engineers and game designers. We're extremely excited and anxious to meet our first wave of players on Steam and to finish building Age of Darkness: Final Stand together with the community!"

You can grab the game on Steam Early Access today, and if you're looking for a teaser of what is to come, be sure to watch the official trailer below.