Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile to be adapted into a video game

HQ

Microids unveiled just a few hours ago its upcoming video game adaptation of Agatha Christie's iconic Death on the Nile, set to launch in 2025 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Following the success of Murder on the Orient Express, Microids Studio Lyon takes the next step in this thrilling mystery adventure, bringing players to 1970s Egypt to unravel a complex crime.

The game features dual protagonists: the renowned detective Hercule Poirot and a new investigator, Jane Royce. Their intertwining investigations promise surprising twists as players explore a variety of stunning locations, from the luxurious Nile cruise to the bustling cities of London and Cairo. With enhanced puzzles, deeper storylines, and advanced gameplay mechanics, Death on the Nile offers a fresh take on the classic tale.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1970s, a decade of major social change, the game promises a rich experience filled with intriguing characters and unexpected turns. Fans of Agatha Christie will find plenty of new mysteries to uncover, even beyond the original novel.

Are you ready to solve the mystery and join Poirot and Jane Royce on their investigation?