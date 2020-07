You're watching Advertisements

If you want to put your deduction skills to the test, you might want to check out Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, set to be released on October 6 for Nintendo's hybrid console, almost five years after its first release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The Nintendo Switch version will feature new lighting effects and better graphics overall, some tutorials, a new UI and a revamped sound design. Will you play Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders on Switch?