Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express sees Poirot facing one his most famous cases

While Sherlock Holmes gets plenty of video game adventures, thanks to the efforts of Frogwares, the famous detective Hercule Poirot has never really managed to find his place in the gaming space. Microids Lyon Studio will be looking to change that with the upcoming Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express.

This title will see the famed detective facing one of his most iconic cases, with the entire story set on the striking continental train. Unlike the recent film adaptation of the story, this will be set in the present day, a choice that aims to bring new twists and turns to the story. Alongside this, Poirot won't be alone in his efforts, as he will bring new sidekick Joanna Locke along for the ride to help catch the perpetrator of the crime.

To get a teaser of this upcoming title, you can catch the Gamescom trailer for it below, to see what players will be in store for, come its launch on October 19, 2023 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.