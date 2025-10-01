Agatha Christie - Death on The Nile

Death on the Nile is one of author Agatha Christie's most famous novels and it was written back in 1937 and over the years it has been made into more films than we can count for both TV and cinema and most of us remember the plot a little vaguely. A beautiful and wealthy heiress is murdered on her honeymoon aboard a cruise ship and what was a quiet and romantic place suddenly becomes a crime scene and it is here that I, dressed as the Belgian master detective Hercule Poirot with the monstrous moustache, will follow all the clues to catch the culprit.

Jane Royce is the second character you get to play as.

And if there's one thing I like, it's murder mysteries and puzzles, and if I hadn't had to go through the police academy with all the police trainees and mock tests, I'd probably be Sweden's answer to Jessica Fletcher. When I was asked to review this game last week, I did one of those little drunken jumps of joy that I would get to sink my teeth into the mystery of mysteries and play a story I had read many times before. I felt a bit like you did when you were a kid and cheated on an exam, you sat in with all the answers on the sly and thought the thing would be a breeze.

Interrogating the occasional suspect is part of the job of a master detective.

Imagine my surprise then when I started the game and instead of stepping into the 1930s during the Great Depression and the birth of Art Deco, I was sent forward to the decade of my own making, the happy 70s which were anything but depressing in the colours of mustard yellow and brown. Our moustachioed detective Hercule Poirot is crossing a dance floor in a flashing neon discotheque wearing trousers that look like they were borrowed from Björn and Benny in the era when they gave polyester and flared trouser legs a face. He wiggles his bum happily in time to the music and I raise an eyebrow, wishing I hadn't seen that attempt at a hip grandpa.

The murder mystery takes us around the world to many beautiful places.

But no, wiggling Poirot's arse is now etched on my cornea until the day I die in general horror. But it's not just when the game takes place that the game developer Microids Studio Lyon interpreted with a bit of a free hand that also gives players like me who have read the book and seen the films some new impressions during the game. A new playable character also appears, namely the green private detective Jane Royce who does not exist in Christie's script at all. You will have the opportunity to play as both Royce and Poirot and their cases will eventually be linked in a way that I will not go into in order not to spoil the plot for you. The game takes us on a journey from London to Majorca and from New York to Egypt with our two detectives in pursuit of solving the cases they've been sniffing out.

This mindmap will be used in the cases we will solve. And isn't it nice not to have to remember everything in your own head?

You can choose between three difficulty levels when you start your game, but if you made a bad choice and realised that you were not as smart as you thought, you can change to the easier level during your playthrough. If you want a guided and easy adventure, you can get it, or as I chose the medium difficulty where you can get help if you ask for it and where you avoid spoilers. For those players who instead want to have a sweaty time and get no help whatsoever in puzzles and which way to proceed, there is then the hardest difficulty level and it is for all you game masochists out there who do not think life is hard enough. If, like me, you play in a limited time, however, you choose something in between to avoid publishing your review a year after the release a little more grey-haired and more like Tom Hanks in Cast Away. The puzzles you encounter are still very logical, so if you use the brain you were born with and listen carefully, you will solve them even if some of the thoughts are more difficult than others.

The 70s at its best. Brown, brown and a little more brown.

So don't worry, no illogical monkey wrench puzzles pop up that will keep you awake for months like an old point-and-click game with a certain beardless pirate once did. The gameplay is like most mystery games, with puzzles to solve, clues to find and follow up, and witnesses and suspects to question. What sets it apart from others, however, is the advanced mind map that is formed from all the information you gather. It is there that you can draw your red thread and tie the bag together to who is the culprit.

Interviewing witnesses and suspects is a big part of the game.

Once you've gathered all the clues and followed each trail, you'll be presented with a timeline where you have to reconstruct everything that happened to get the correct solution, which is then played back to you, giving you the picture and sequence of events of the crime committed. Sounds easy enough, but this is not always the case. The graphics in the game are not entirely unattractive to the eye, but I can't help but be a little annoyed that the animations do not match the lip movements and they are largely very simple. Even parts when Poirot is thinking, the sound is so tinny and low which is not very appealing, either.

The surroundings are not entirely unattractive to the eye.

The first time it happened, I actually thought there was a problem with the sound before I realised that this was actually the case. As with any game, there has to be something to extend the game in the form of something to collect and of course the game developers do not disappoint. Golden mustaches are scattered across the tracks and even the occasional vinyl disc can be found for those who are extra ballsy in their progress. These can then be used to unlock artwork and more under the Extras tab. And maybe it's a good idea to drag out the game as these games do not have a particularly large replay factor as you know who the killer is when you finish and the mystery is no longer there.

Not everyone is easily questioned. Sometimes you have to roll up your sleeves.

All in all, Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile is a cosy murder mystery to curl up on the couch with on a chilly autumn evening under a cuddly blanket with a hot cup of cocoa and a messy toast sandwich. It's a lovely break from fast-paced games where the heart is constantly pumping like a sledgehammer in the chest and the pulse is alarmingly high. And after all, it's nice to use that old grey mass that we call the brain sometimes because it gets to work during the hours we spend with the man who has the most beautiful snot brake in the gaming world. This game is for those of us who appreciate brain work and who like good old-fashioned puzzle adventures.