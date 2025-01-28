Agatha All Along won't be getting a second season

HQ

Agatha All Along was one of the only major Marvel projects to come out of last year, and despite putting up some decent numbers on Disney+, the show didn't really blow anyone away. Now, it has been confirmed that there won't be a Season 2 of Agatha All Along.

Speaking on the Sirius XM podcast (via TheWrap), star Patti LuPone revealed that a Season 2 isn't in the works largely due to showrunner Jac Schaffer, who doesn't find second seasons to be interesting.

"[Schaffer] said, 'I don't do second seasons,'" LuPone said. "She said, 'They wanted me to do a second season of Wanda Vision and I didn't.' She said, 'There's too much to write,' so she does one-offs and I'm really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she's magic."

So, no return for Agatha, despite Kathryn Hahn wanting to come back as the character. Do you think this is for the best?