Agatha All Along trailer mixes horror, mystery and comedy

Two months have gone since Marvel announced that Agatha All Along, the WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn, will debut with two episodes on Disney+ the 18th of September, so it's time for a small taste of what awaits.

We've received the first teaser trailer for Agatha All Along, but this is one of those situation where it's weird to call such a thing a teaser. The trailer gives us a glimpse of how Agatha Harkness lived her life after WandaVision and confirms that the show takes place after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, before revealing that Aubrey Plaza helps Kathryn Hahn's character get her memory back. This very interesting duo continues by trying to gather other covenless witches and restore them to their former glory by taking on the trials called the Witches' Road.

