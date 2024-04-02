Against the Storm sells 1 million copies

Against the Storm is a city builder with one key difference. While you're managing your resources and juggling objectives in the name of making your settlement greater, there's a massive storm outside that is going to throw a spanner in the works and potentially cause you to restart your work from scratch.

It's a combination of genres that may seem strange on paper, but in practise it has clearly worked. Since launching properly on Steam on the 8th of December 2023, Against the Storm has proven to be a hit.

Recently, the developers wrote on Steam that the game had reached 1 million copies sold. "This achievement represents the countless hours you've spent building villages, weathering storms, and overcoming the game's challenges. Each copy sold reflects a unique story of perseverance and strategy in our game's world," wrote Eremite games.

"To everyone who's ever completed orders for the Scorched Queen, puzzled over which crop to plant next, or cursed when the rain turned against them, we owe you our gratitude. Your stories have turned Against the Storm from a game into a saga. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey."

