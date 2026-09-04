Afterworld Gamescom Preview: Surprisingly Approachable Strategy

At Gamescom ONL, we saw a few surprises, but perhaps none raised as many eyebrows with its first trailer as Paradox's Afterworld. People wondered if it was a new Mad Max game, a new Dune game, when it first showed off its cinematic trailer. It turned out to be something entirely new; a post-apocalyptic grand strategy game where you'll control a band of survivors emerging into America 100 years after its destruction, ready to survive, build, and conquer the world that's left behind.

It sounds like it could well be the backdrop for a more linear, narrative-focused game. Post-apocalyptic America has been seen in video games countless times before, and Paradox knows there's a certain list of expectations that comes with that setting. We will see tech-obsessed zealots, people worshipping fire, and survivors who just want to repair their bunker so they can shut themselves back inside like it's a Fallout vault. Unlike a lot of other grand strategy games, where there's a map to be conquered and any sense of a narrative is usually provided by your own head canon, Afterworld is focused on giving you a story to build by completing major objectives in line with your survival goals.

That might involve conquering the world. It might be a case of advancing technology enough to either leave the broken world or restore it to much of its former glory. Paradox doesn't see there being one route to victory that everyone follows, but instead a criteria you'll fulfil in order to reach an ending you find satisfying. Afterworld isn't the first strategy game to do this, but this immediately makes it one of the most newbie-friendly Paradox games I've seen in some time, as players won't have to go through a wiki of systems and mechanics before they realise what they actually want to do.

We spent some time playing as the Shelterborn, a group of survivors who had to abandon the safety of their bunker to explore the wider world. You decide why they left and the type of people they might become. I opted for my former bunker dwellers to be opportunistic cannibals, because I thought it might make things a little interesting. As it turns out, all those micro decisions you think just play a role in adding certain attributes to your society also give it paths to follow. If I wished, I could have leaned more into forest exploration, into being more of a warrior society, or, as mentioned, into cannibalism. It's survival on a macro scale, Paradox says, with a procedural, living world that has plenty of secrets for you to find.

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The scale of the game is impressive. There is a tonne of space to explore and eventually conquer, and it's packed with lore and backstory to uncover, too. Even taking a look at the one camp I managed to keep going during my demo period, there was an almost overwhelming amount of detail. Population counts were tracked, including the amount of children, elderly, and working-age adults in your camp. Details like these may be necessary to understanding all the workings of a game like Europa Universalis V, but in Afterworld, they won't stop you from being able to enjoy the game right off the bat. That was what impressed me most about the game. How it took an approach that didn't just shove itself in a strategy niche, only for strategy fans. Afterworld can branch out to being a title for survival fans, as well as gamers who just want a new post-apocalyptic story.

Reaching for too broad an audience can damage a game like Afterworld, but it isn't trying to pitch itself as the strategy game for everyone. It's still a grand strategy at its core, but it also knows it can be equally limiting to ask grand strategy audiences to add another game to their wishlists. Afterworld mixes survival and strategy in a way that's immediately captivating, and even as someone who avoids a GSG for something like Civilization or Total War, I still found myself wanting more after my demo session.