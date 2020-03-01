Afterparty is releasing on Switch next week

Have you been wanting to take a trip to the depths of hell on an epic quest to out-drink the devil? Do you also own a Nintendo Switch? If so, Night School Studios' Afterparty could be for you and it's releasing on Switch next week.

On March 6, Afterparty lands on Nintendo's hybrid console and will cost £17.99 to purchase. If you're ready to attempt the hellish bar-crawl and don't need time to think about it, however, those who pre-order the game can slice 20% off of that price tag. Check out the new trailer below.