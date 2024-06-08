Afterlove EP is all about loving, losing, and moving on

HQ

The Indonesian developer Pikselnesia has just showed off another look at its next game during an appearance at Day of the Devs. The indie studio is set to take players to Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, to experience a tale of love, loss, and moving on, all in the upcoming adventure title Afterlove EP.

Afterlove EP revolves around the character of Rama who is going through the stages of grief after losing his girlfriend Cinta to illness. Being a musician, Rama uses his affinity for rhythm to interact with the world and meet new people, all in the effort of loving himself again and forging new relationships.

As you might be able to infer from that, Afterlove EP will have dating sim and rhythm elements to master as a player. This will be bolstered with art created by Indonesian artist Soyatu and music from Indonesian band L'alphalpha.

There's no mention as of yet when Afterlove EP will be launching, but we do know that it will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch, and that a demo is now available to check out via Steam.

Check out the reveal trailer of Afterlove EP below.