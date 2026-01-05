After Venezuela, Trump says Cuba is "ready to fall"

HQ

Fresh off the most direct intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama, President Donald Trump has turned his attention to Cuba, declaring that the Communist island appears "ready to fall." Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested that Havana's survival has long depended on Venezuelan oil, and that the sudden collapse of that lifeline could push Cuba into crisis without the need for direct US military action.

For decades, Venezuela has been Cuba's most important political and economic ally, supplying subsidised oil that kept the island's power grid running and generated cash for food and medicine. With Maduro now removed from power, that arrangement is in jeopardy. The loss of Venezuelan support comes at the worst possible moment for Cuba, which is already grappling with shortages, blackouts and rising public frustration.

Trump's comments have fuelled speculation that his administration, stacked with long-time Cuba hawks, may try to accelerate political change in Havana. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeatedly argued that weakening Venezuela would inevitably destabilise Cuba, and some in Washington believe the island's economy could unravel under mounting pressure. Still, Trump struck a confident tone, suggesting that events might unfold on their own: "It looks like it's going down," he said.