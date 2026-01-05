After Venezuela, Trump floats military action against Colombia and Gustavo Petro: "He's a sick man"

HQ

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested the possibility of military action against Colombia, sharply escalating tensions in the region just days after the United States carried out the most direct intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said a military operation against Colombia "sounds good to me," comments that drew an immediate and angry response from Bogotá.

Trump's remarks appeared to target Colombian President Gustavo Petro, whom he accused of presiding over a country deeply involved in cocaine production and trafficking. "Colombia is very sick, too, run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States," Trump said, adding that such activity would not continue "very long." The comments followed questions about whether Washington might expand its recent use of force in the region beyond Venezuela.

Colombia's government swiftly rejected the statements, calling them an unacceptable threat against a democratically elected leader. In a late-night statement, the Colombian Foreign Ministry said Trump's words amounted to "undue interference in the internal affairs of the country" and violated basic principles of international law. Officials stressed that Colombia remains a sovereign nation and a longstanding US partner, despite differences with Washington.