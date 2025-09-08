After US Open, what's next for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner: when could they clash again?

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz retook World No. 1 in tennis against Jannik Sinner last night at the US Open final, in a dominant display (which, curiously, almost mirrored the score from 2013 Nadal's victory over Djokovic at the US Open).

Between the two, they have won all eight Grand Slams from 2024 and 2025 (winning two each year). However, the season is not over yet, and there are still many points to contend... mostly by Sinner to defend from Shanghai Masters (1,000) and ATP finals (1,500).

In September, Alcaraz confirmed his participation in Laver Cup, the weekend of September 19 - 21, as part ot Team Europe (with Zverev, Rune, Ruud, Mensik and Cobolli) against Team World. Sinner did not confirm his participation on this tournament, which is sanctioned by ATP but does not count for ATP ranking.

While subjected to change, Sinner and Alcaraz are expeted to appear in the following events:



Japan Open (500 series): September 24-30 (Alcaraz only, could win 500 new points)



China Open (ATP 500): September 25-October 1 (Sinner only, could win the 500 points Alcaraz will loose)



Shanghai Masters (Masters 1,000): October 1-12 (Sinner defends 1000 points, Alcaraz defends 200 points)



Paris Masters (Masters 1,000): October 27-November 2 (Alcaraz defends 100 points, Sinner defends no points)



ATP Finals (worth 1,500 ATP points): November 9-16 (Sinner defends 1500 points, Alcaraz defends 200 points)



Davis Cup finals: November 18-23 (Italy qualified, Spain still needs to qualify in September)



Of course, their participation are subject to change, but in short, we will have to wait around two weeks to see them again in a competition, but not in the same one (Alcaraz is expected to participate in Japan, Sinner in China). As the seeded players no. 1 and 2, they could clash at the Shanghai Masters final in October 12...