After "unacceptable" sign-in and launch issues, Xbox's CTO promises "we'll do better"

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Yesterday, many Xbox users found themselves unable to sign in to their accounts, or access their already downloaded games. This also affected games from Xbox's store and publishing partners, who depend on the launching systems and entitlement checks from the green team's own platform. The outage lasted around 16 hours, and while Xbox communicated with gamers that it was dealing with the problem, service took a while to return to normality.

Xbox's CTO Scott Van Vliet called this "unacceptable" in a new lengthy post on X/Twitter, where he said that Xbox will do better to avoid this kind of outage in the future. "Over the coming weeks, you'll hear more from me about our services, our platform, and the work we're doing to make Xbox better. And that starts with some transparency about this incident," he wrote.

Van Vliet explained how the issue took place, saying that it all came down to a licensing service that Xbox uses, but isn't part of the platform itself. When that started failing, this caused sign-ins to fail, too, and stopped people launching games they own. On-call teams leapt to the rescue to try and fix the issue as soon as possible, but it still took hours to get everything back online. Van Vliet is still investigating the issue in part, looking at how "one service was able to take down this much, why recovery took as long as it did, and what we change so a single point of failure can't ruin your night again."

It's all well and good that Xbox is looking into this as much as it is, but it's also a stark reminder that a fully digital library can disappear right before your eyes, even if you "own" the games.