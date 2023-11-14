After two decades of waiting, Shantae sequel comes to Nintendo Switch

HQ

Fans of classic platformers will have jumped out of their chairs a few minutes ago when Shantae appeared on screen at Nintendo Indie World as Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution was announced, a direct sequel to the Game Boy Advance title released over two decades ago that was lost in development for years.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will recapture the charm of the young purple-haired heroine's adventures and combine it with a new four-player competitive multiplayer mode. No specific date has been given for Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, but it will be released in 2024.