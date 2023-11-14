Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

After two decades of waiting, Shantae sequel comes to Nintendo Switch

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will feature four-player multiplayer and a story full of retro charm.

Fans of classic platformers will have jumped out of their chairs a few minutes ago when Shantae appeared on screen at Nintendo Indie World as Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution was announced, a direct sequel to the Game Boy Advance title released over two decades ago that was lost in development for years.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will recapture the charm of the young purple-haired heroine's adventures and combine it with a new four-player competitive multiplayer mode. No specific date has been given for Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, but it will be released in 2024.

