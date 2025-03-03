After the DAZN crisis, a big meeting regarding the future of French football takes place today

HQ

French football is in a financial crisis due to the allocation of TV rights, which was granted to DAZN, which then refused to pay the clubs what was promised. At least, until last week, when the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) and the British broadcaster announced that DAZN had paid the remaining of its debt and are mediating to settle their differences. Earlier, the French Football League was about to sue DAZN.

There are still many issues to resolve, and today, Monday March 3, the major rulers of French football will hold a meeting to discuss the future of the management of the TV rights, and perhaps change the way things are done in France regarding professional football. The meeting will include the president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Philippe Diallo; representatives of the League (LFP), including its president Vincent Labrune, L1 and L2 clubs, the DNCG (National Management Control Directorate) and LFP investor CVC. Even the Minister of Sports, Marie Barsacq, will be at the meeting on Monday afternoon, as reported by RMC Sport.

While the crisis between the LFP and DAZN has eased when DAZN paid what was promised -LFP used reserve funds to pay the clubs, which were angry as TV rights are their main source of income- the meeting could have important consequences on the governance of the FFF, with a model inspired by the relationship between English Football Federation and Premier League, that would give the Federation greater control on the organization of professional competitions, while LFP would just control the business side, including the selling of TV rights.