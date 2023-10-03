After ten years, someone has completed all the achievements in Final Fantasy XIV

HQ

2751 achievements. This is the first time a player has achieved this in Final Fantasy XIV, ten years after the game was released. This Japanese player (who posted their accomplishment on Reddit) has completed all five ultimate raids, gotten every relic weapon from every expansion, caught every fish, beat every Deep Dungeon solo, and completed all levequests.

The latter apparently takes seven years to do as these quests are unlocked after a specific amount of time. And this is just a small piece of the big pie. Players on the Garuda server won't have to wait long for new material, as the next patch will be released tomorrow in anticipation of the Dawntrail expansion coming out next year.