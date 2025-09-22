After taking a walk with Minabo and Bambas!, now we'll cut out a new life in Devilish Games' charming Cutout Village

Devilish Games is one of the most original studios on the current Spanish video game development scene. Their walking and "understanding life" simulators Bambas! and Minabo: A Walk Through Life were quite successful, but now the team surprises us with another premise as surprising as it is interesting: Cutout Village, a game about cutting out and rebuilding a village with paper monigots.

The inspiration for the game comes from the many villages in rural areas in Spain that have been left without population and are in danger of disappearing forever, as well as the social challenges that the country will have to face in the future to revitalise certain regions in a sustainable way. The premise of the game is to accompany two young people who move to one of these villages, and who decide to rebuild and recover their customs by constructing new buildings. With a tiered design, the limited resources will have to be well managed to provide the necessary services and opportunities to the inhabitants.

Cutout Village is scheduled for release in 2026 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and you can watch the trailer below.