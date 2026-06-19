After reaching 1 million players, Soulbound: Online will be coming to Steam in July

Developer Spiderware has achieved immense success with its pixel-art MMO, Soulbound: Online, as following making the game available to fans on browsers and Discord, the project has already notched up a player count of over one million fans.

With interest in the project evidently high, Spiderware has announced its plans to bring Soulbound: Online to a wider audience of PC players by making the game available on Steam. The date for the debut of the Steam edition of the game has been confirmed, with the launch slated for July 21, 2026.

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For those unfamiliar with Soulbound: Online, this is a pixel-art massively multiplayer online experience where players are tasked with creating their own character, starting or joining a guild, and then proceeding to wage war against the malevolent Anima, a collection of entities that want nothing more than to destroy you.

Designed to offer fast-paced roguelike action, Soulbound: Online will task players with completing intense and challenging dungeons either alone or with three allies from your guild, where the aim is to progress as far as you can, gathering salvageable materials along the way to bring back to your owned home hub base that can be upgraded and enhanced as you see fit.

Adding to this is broad player customisation options where you can use over a dozen abilities and sculpt your character as you like, even crafting new equipment from the materials you gather during dungeon-crawls. The aim is to take on missions, grow stronger, and continue to fight back against the Anima in a community-wide effort where all players exist on one, shared world server.

If your interest has been piqued already, you can play Soulbound: Online as of the moment via Discord or your browser, but if you are interested in experiencing the game through Steam, the launch will be happening in a month's time, with the firm debut date set for July 21.