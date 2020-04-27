Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Fallout 76

After NPCs, pets could be the next creatures added to Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players could be getting the option to keep pets in the future according to Bethesda's Jeff Garnder.

Even before the game's release, fans were already asking for pets in this open world, but in 2018, it was finally announced that no pet system would be included in the base game. However, things might change in the not-so-distant future. During a recent Reddit AMA, Jeff Gardiner from Bethesda said; "Now that we have our companions system in the game, we are looking to add pets as well". Good news for all the animal lovers out there, surely.

Despite the negative reception that Fallout 76 faced, Bethesda did not give up on its game, which their fans surely appreciated.

Fallout 76

Related texts

Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content