After NPCs, pets could be the next creatures added to Fallout 76

Even before the game's release, fans were already asking for pets in this open world, but in 2018, it was finally announced that no pet system would be included in the base game. However, things might change in the not-so-distant future. During a recent Reddit AMA, Jeff Gardiner from Bethesda said; "Now that we have our companions system in the game, we are looking to add pets as well". Good news for all the animal lovers out there, surely.

Despite the negative reception that Fallout 76 faced, Bethesda did not give up on its game, which their fans surely appreciated.