After nearly vanquishing Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti retires in the final set in Roland Garros semis

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Roland Garros final, surviving one of Musetti's best tennis displays ever... who could not continue: 6-4, 6(3)-7(7), 0-6, 0-2. A disappointing end for Musetti, who really gave the impression that he was going to be able to beat 'Carlitos' once and for all: the Spaniard has won all games they have played except for their very first encounter in 2022 (6-1 for Alcaraz in the head to head).

The first set, Musetti dominated Alcaraz in a way we had never seen. It shouldn't be surprising, as he is, after Carlos, the player with the best record on clay so far this year (losing to Alcaraz at the Rome semi-final and Monte-Carlo final this year).

However, Alcaraz improved in the second set, and things changed drastically in the third set, a 6-0 victory. It could be because Musetti lost confidence or focus, but apparently he had some pain in his leg: he asked for medical assistance between the third and fourth set, and when he was losing again 2-0, he decided it was not worth continuing.

Alcaraz will defend his title against Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner, the winner of another great match we will see later today.