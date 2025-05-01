After more than 20 years, the Gruffalo is set for a big return

HQ

For a while, the world of children's books was absolutely dominated by the Gruffalo, as two books within a few years cemented the series as one of the most popular all around the globe. However, despite this success, author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler left the series at just two books, meaning it has now been over 20 years since the pair expanded their beloved series.

But this is soon set to change. Publisher Pan Macmillan has revealed that the pair are working together on a third mainline picture book following the Gruffalo. The title and the plot have yet to be announced, but it is said that the book will debut sometime in September 2026, meaning it will only have been 22 years between this and 2004's The Gruffalo's Child.

Speaking about returning to the Gruffalo, Donaldson stated: "I actually had the basic idea for the story a long time ago, but couldn't think how to develop it. It was only when the NLT, whose work I'm very impressed by, used the first two books as part of their Early Words Matter programme that I was spurred on to get my idea out of the cupboard and see once and for all if I could turn it into a really satisfying story. To my surprise, I managed to do just that! I was of course delighted when Axel came on board, and am even more so now that I've seen the brilliant sketches he's already done for the new book. I really hope that children - and adults too - will enjoy the new story, as I know what a wonderful experience shared reading can be."

Over the years, the Gruffalo series has totalled more than 18.2 million copies sold, with it accessible in 113 languages and dialects too.

