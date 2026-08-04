After Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, no more Spider-Man villain spin-offs are in the works at Sony

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It appears that Sony's maligned Spider-Man spin-offs are finally coming to a close. After delivering us some incredible critical and box office bombs like Morbius, Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter, and more, Sony boss Tom Rothman appears to have packed in the idea of a universe that could co-exist alongside the MCU Spider-Man, without ever actually having Spider-Man appear.

Speaking to Variety, Rothman was asked about Sony's other Marvel characters outside of Spider-Man. When it comes down to the failures of those movies, Rothman said it's all on audience satisfaction.

"Ultimately, the audience wasn't satisfied enough with them. Whether that's a fair assessment of those movies, who knows. That's howling into the wind. The audience is the boss, and they didn't respond. It's as simple as that," he said.

When asked if the Sony Marvel world could return one day, Rothman seemed unsure at best. "Right now, we don't know. We never looked at it as the 'Sony-Marvel Universe.' We looked at if there were worthwhile movies to make with other characters. At the moment, there are none in active development."

The rip-roaring success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the box office might inspire Sony to return to its cinematic prospects with the wider Spider-Man world, but right now, nothing is in development, as audiences have proven they won't turn up for a Spider-Man movie without Spidey. Unless it's Venom.