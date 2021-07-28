After months of silence, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting a new update

Despite being a massive success, it has been a few months since the last content update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This lack of content, accompanied with a lack of communication has led fans to become a little worried that the game would no longer be getting new content, however Nintendo has finally given an update on that matter, with both an affirming statement and a new update.

The content is set to arrive tomorrow, and will come in the form of a free update. There's no word to everything that this update will include, but we are told there will be weekly fireworks shows and new seasonal items.

Then, to follow up on that, Nintendo also published a tweet that read, "In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience."

Hopefully we won't have to wait for months in the dark before we get to hear more about whatever this extra free content will be.