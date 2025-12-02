After months of heavy battles, Russia claims capture of Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

HQ

Russia says its forces have taken full control of Pokrovsk, a former Ukrainian logistics hub in the Donetsk region, after months of heavy fighting.

President Vladimir Putin called the advance an "important" step during a briefing with military commanders, saying it would support wider objectives in the nearly four-year campaign.

Pokrovsk (known by its Soviet-era name Krasnoarmeysk) has been under intense assault since mid-2024.

Russian state media published footage of troops raising a flag in the damaged city, though Ukraine has not acknowledged losing control.

If confirmed...

If confirmed, the city's fall would give Moscow a new staging point to push toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the two largest Ukrainian-held cities in Donetsk.

Analysts in Russia say the move could also strengthen Moscow's position ahead of renewed diplomatic talks.

Russian commanders told Putin that "clean-up operations" continue around Pokrovsk and nearby Myrnohrad, where they claim Ukrainian troops are encircled.

They also said Russian forces are advancing along multiple sectors of the frontline, including Vovchansk in Kharkiv, a claim Ukraine has not confirmed.