After months of bad luck, Dallas Mavericks gets incredibly lucky in the NBA draft

HQ

Dallas Mavericks finally has a reason to smile. The NBA finalist last year didn't even make it to the playoffs this season, and seemed to have been struck by a curse after selling their cherised player Luka Doncic, with an endless run of injuries and bad results. However, in return, fate has rewarded them with a very rare No. 1 pic for the NBA draft next month.

Dallas Mavericks only had 1.8% odds in the lottery. However, they will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2025, taking place on June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. NBA statisticians have already found that Dallas Mavericks winning the Draft Lottery this year is team with the fourth-lowest odds to win the Lottery since the current drawing system was instituted in 1985. In comparison, other teams like Utah Jazz or Charlotte Hornets had a 14% odds. The winner with the lowest odds in history was Orlando Magic in 1993 (1.52).

This is great news for Dallas Mavericks and a relief for General Manager Nico Harrison, who earned the hate of the fans, but will now be able to secure Cooper Flagg, widely considered the best prospect of the year.

Cooper Flagg, 18, played for the Duke Blue Devils, for the Duke University in North Carolina, taking the college team to the Final Four. He has named by The Associated Press as the national player of the year, and could become a phenomenon for the future. And his future seems to await in Texas, alongside Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.