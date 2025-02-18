English
After four years, Spotify looks ready to launch its Hi-Fi streaming this year

Users will be expected to cough up more for the service.

Almost four years ago, Spotify announced a new Hi-Fi tier to its streaming service. The audiophiles out there rejoiced, as they would finally be able to listen to lossless audio. After a long wait, we could get this service this year.

At least, that's according to Bloomberg, which also reports that the company is in the process of finalising details right now. It's expected that a higher price will be paid for Hi-Fi streaming, which could put your Spotify subscription up by $5 or $6 per month.

It is believed the new tier will be called Music Pro, and Spotify will also include things like concert ticket sales access and song remixing to help make the extra cost an easier pill to swallow.

Will you be upgrading to Spotify Music Pro?

