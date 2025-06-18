After a year to forget, Real Madrid and Manchester City begin new eras today

HQ

While the FIFA Club World Cup is being taken with varying degrees of enthusiasm from the clubs (aside from the big money it brings), for Real Madrid and Manchester City is a great opportunity: two of the largest clubs in Europe who endured some of their worst seasons in recent times during 2024/25 have an "extra life" to not only bring a trophy home, but also try to win fans back with considerable changes.

In Real Madrid, the changes included the manager: venerable coach Carlo Ancelotti receivied a huge ovation in his final match, but the months before that was target of criticism. Club veteran Xabi Alonso replaced him. Two new signings, Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, are expected to be in the starting line up.

In Manchester City, Pep Guardiola will have many new faces to work with, after they spent £108m in new signings: midfielders Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki and defender Rayan Aït-Nouri. Rodri and Oscar Bobb also return after being sidelined from most of the season.

However, big exits will happen from both teams after the competition in the US, with Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez confirmed to leave Madrid, but more exits are expected to make room to other signings like Franco Mastantuono, currently playing Club World Cup with River Plate but joining Madrid in August; while Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips expected to leave City as they were not called for the Club World Cup.

When do Manchester City and Real Madrid debut at Club World Cup?

Manchester City will being Thursday's fixtures, with a match against Moroccan club Wydad AC, winners of the CAF Champions League in 2022, and runner-ups in 2023. One hour after the end, Real Madrid debuts against Saudi club Al Hilal.



Wednesday, 18 June: Manchester City vs. Wydad AC: 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Wednesday, 18 June: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Beware: Manchester City is at Group G, and Real Madrid is at Group H. If one of them advances to the round of 16 as group leader, and the others as group runner-up, they would face in the round of 16... again.