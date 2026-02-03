After five years of Early Access and over 25 million sold copies, Phasmophobia will finally launch in 1.0 in 2026

HQ

There are a few indie games that debut and blow up beyond anyone's wildest imaginations. One such example is Kinetic Games' Phasmophobia, a supernatural hunting experience that in the five-plus years that it has been available as an Early Access title, has shifted more than 25 million copies. Yep, it's not even technically 'complete' and yet it has sold more units than most games could ever dream about.

But clearly the end of the road is nearing for development of the game, as in a recent roadmap it's confirmed that Phasmophobia will finally reach its 1.0 state in 2026. This will coincide with a major horror rework in the game and a massive lore update, which is more than plenty to be excited about not counting all the other huge plans that Kinetic has for the game in 2026.

For one, there will be a player character overhaul, plus an upgrade to the Unity 6 engine and an update to its network as well. We can expect a rework of the Fanglewood and Willow maps plus the inclusion of an entirely new map as well, plus returning events including Cursed Hollow, Crimson Eye, and Winters Jest, and one new and unannounced event on top of this. If this somehow hasn't got your juices flowing, there's even plans to launch the game on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026 too.

We don't have firm dates for any of these arrivals as of yet, but it's still a very impressive calendar year for a game that continues to prove to be an immense success.