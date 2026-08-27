After fan outcry, US Open gives Stan Wawrinka a deserved wildcard: his final Grand Slam

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Stan Wawrinka's farewell tennis season has taken him to Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon with wildcards. It initially seemed that the 41-year-old Swiss player, currently World No. 127, would miss the US Open, as he was absent from the initial wildcards given for the last Grand Slam of the year. However, after fan outcry, the US Open has granted him a wildcard for what will be his final Grand Slam participation.

"Thank you, New York. Thank you, US Open. Thank you to every single fan who supported me, pushed me, believed in me and shared all these emotions with me over the years. Forever grateful. Forever New York", Wawrinka wrote.

Stan Wawrinka won the US Open in 2016, defeating Novak Djokovic after a four-set final, and overall has 46-16 main draw record in 18 appearances in the tournament since 2005, reaching the semi-finals twice in 2013 and 2015 and quarter-finals three other times, most recently in 2019. He missed the US Open last year due to recurrent injuries.

"When I first arrived in New York from a small farming village in Switzerland, everything felt too big. The city. The noise. The energy. The crowds. The lights. But year after year New York slowly became one of my favorite places in the world."

"This city challenged me. It pushed me. It brought something out of me that few places ever could. I experienced some of the strongest emotions of my career here. The battles, the late nights, the incredible atmosphere, the love from the crowd...memories that will stay with me forever. Winning the US Open,in the city that never sleeps,will forever be one of the greatest moments of my life".