After failing to make the DC Universe cut, Dead Boy Detectives is heading to Netflix

It looks like a DC production will actually be coming to Netflix instead of HBO Max in the future. As reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, the drama Dead Boy Detectives has been sold to Netflix by HBO and DC, all following the series missing the cut for James Gunn's and Peter Safran's DC Universe's first chapter.

According to the report, it's said that the show "didn't fit with the new chapter of content" that was being planned, and also that due to HBO's busy slate, the show wouldn't have been able to be marketed until 2024, which is too long for the producers of the series.

While Netflix, DC, nor HBO has commented on the matter just yet, this will likely mean that Dead Boy Detectives will fall into the DC ElseWorlds category of productions whenever it does arrive in the future.

Dead Boy Detectives will be based on the run of comics that come from authors Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner.