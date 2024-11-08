After destroying Armenian club 8-0, many are wondering why Chelsea are competing at Conference League level

HQ

Chelsea is one of the world's most respected clubs, a club that has won the Champions League twice, the last time in 2021, and six Premier Leagues, as well as two Europa Leagues. So, what is a team like this is doing in the Conference League, third tier of European football competitions?

That is a question many people, including fans, after thrashing Noah (fourth in the Armenian league) 8-0 at Stamford Bridge. It is the widest victory in the short story of the Conference League (created in 2021), and puts Chelsea ahead of the League Phase, with twice as many goals as the second, Legia de Varsovia.

The joy of the victory and the festival of goals was somehow watered down by the notion that Chelsea shouldn't be in this competition. But, finishing sixth in Premier League, they got a ticket for the Conference League play-offs.

Former Barça player Marc Guiu, homegrown Tyrique George and controversial Joao Félix scored. The game was already 6-0 in the first half, so it could have been even worse for Noah.

As read on the BBC, Noah is 311th in the UEFA club's rankings, with a squad valued at £6.5m according to Transfermarket. Chelsea is eighth in UEFA's poll, and its squad is worth £800m.