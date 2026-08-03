After decades of whaling: clear signs of recovery are now evident

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Whales were hunted ruthlessly for a long time using brutal methods, and many species were nearly driven to extinction. Since 1986, however, countries around the world have agreed to halt whaling almost entirely, a ban that very few countries are currently violating, even though whaling still occurs.

But thanks to this, the large whales have begun to recover, and AP News now reports that a South African couple recently witnessed a so-called "supergroup," consisting of nearly 300 humpback whales. Lead researcher Els Vermeulen from the University of Pretoria says:

"In general, the moratorium on whaling can be classified as one of the strongest conservation success stories in the marine environment."

Unfortunately, not all species have recovered, and the war in Iran is having a negative impact on the animals, but there are still signs that things are moving in the right direction for them.