After crackdown on platforms like Pornhub, Ofcom investigates two other porn services

The latest news on the United Kingdom. Following its recent crackdown on platforms like Pornhub to comply with new age verification rules, Ofcom has opened investigations into two adult platforms (Scoreland.com and Undress.cc) for allegedly failing to implement required age verification measures under the Online Safety Act.
The probe targets Scoreland.com, a site owned by Florida-based Score Group, and Undress.cc, a site owned by Norwich-based Itai Tech Ltd. The regulator claims both services failed to ensure that minors are effectively blocked from accessing explicit content. Want to learn more? You can do so by reading the official announcement here.